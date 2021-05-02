Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.00. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. 952,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $3,397,387.50. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.