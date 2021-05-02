Brokerages Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price at $126.29

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.29.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.21.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,329,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after purchasing an additional 341,335 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,921,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after acquiring an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

