Brokerages Set Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT at $18.15

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Equinox Gold from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Equinox Gold by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,731,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,378,000 after buying an additional 1,700,129 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 17.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.09. 977,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,575. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

