Brokerages Set KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Guggenheim downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $181,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $234,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 99.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

