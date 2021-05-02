Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 177.92

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON TW traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 179.60 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 20,946,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 147.23. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.14 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

In related news, insider Pete Redfern sold 95,643 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £171,200.97 ($223,675.16). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 261 shares of company stock worth $44,994.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.