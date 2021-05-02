Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $32.33

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

