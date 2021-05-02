Brokers Issue Forecasts for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SS&C Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

SSNC stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $51.54 and a 1-year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

