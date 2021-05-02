Brokers Set Expectations for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,894,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,001,040.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,211,453 shares of company stock valued at $195,371,582 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.