Brokers Set Expectations for Visa Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

NYSE V opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.60 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

