Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.89

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.89 and traded as high as $22.17. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 329,027 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.