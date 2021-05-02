BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,500 shares, a growth of 82.9% from the March 31st total of 267,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

Get BRP alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $3,182,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 581,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 61.8% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BRP by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.1031 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.