Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Short Interest Update

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.