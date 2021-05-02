Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.47.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

