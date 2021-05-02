Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.250-8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Brunswick also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.300-7.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BC. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.47.

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 943,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $109.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

