BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the March 31st total of 299,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,426,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BTCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 466,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,468. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get BTCS alerts:

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.