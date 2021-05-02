Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.