Bunge (BG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bunge (NYSE:BG) will be announcing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bunge to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. Bunge has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

