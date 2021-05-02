Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Trimmed by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $331.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.72 and a 200-day moving average of $258.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

