Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Short Interest Update

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $13.36 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

