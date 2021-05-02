Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE BY opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.97 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

