Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

COG stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.