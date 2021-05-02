Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 403,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,867,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $17.06.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COG. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.