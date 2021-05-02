CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $286.70 Average PT from Analysts

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

CACI stock opened at $254.86 on Thursday. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CACI International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 17.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

