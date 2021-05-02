Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.