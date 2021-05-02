Campion Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 253,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $236.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.03.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

