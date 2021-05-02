Campion Asset Management LLC Invests $562,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,120,000 after acquiring an additional 118,483 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $80.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.