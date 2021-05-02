Campion Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Campion Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 40.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $603,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NSC opened at $279.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $287.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

