Campion Asset Management LLC Takes $4.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Campion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter.

IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

