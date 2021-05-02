Campion Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,346 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,809 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares in the company, valued at $6,221,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

