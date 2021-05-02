Canaccord Genuity Increases CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $17.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of CAMP opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $481.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.00. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $81.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 193,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CalAmp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

