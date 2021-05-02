Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,155 ($15.09) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GFTU. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Grafton Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,193 ($15.59) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,052.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 919.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50.

In other news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £1,032 ($1,348.31). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.