Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Given New $36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $28.56 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

