Canfor (TSE:CFP) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CFP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CFP opened at C$30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$33.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 7.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.45.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canfor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

