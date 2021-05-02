Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,762,764,000 after acquiring an additional 919,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

