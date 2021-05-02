Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,978 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

