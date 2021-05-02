Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.4% of Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.45% of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $36,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDQ opened at $26.98 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

