Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,901 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 376,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLW. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.