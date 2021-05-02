Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Range Resources has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Range Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 288,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Range Resources by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

