Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$5.65 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.24.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.48 and a 52 week high of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$323,689.80. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$875,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,379,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.