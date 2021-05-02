Card Factory (LON:CARD) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.60

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 4332839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

The company has a market cap of £295.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 75.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Card Factory Company Profile (LON:CARD)

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.