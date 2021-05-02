Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,927 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.11% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 553,161 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,921,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 64,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $9,689,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

