CargoX Reaches Market Capitalization of $43.74 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. CargoX has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and $222,528.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $490.86 or 0.00862495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00096208 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.92 or 0.08606227 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 165,509,840 coins. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

