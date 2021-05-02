Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) PT Raised to $57.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CARR. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $43.58 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 673.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.