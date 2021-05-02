Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.68 billion-$19.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.86 billion.Carrier Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

NYSE CARR opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $45.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

