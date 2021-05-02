Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will announce sales of $641.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $616.30 million and the highest is $667.20 million. Carter’s posted sales of $514.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. 2,904,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,618. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carter’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carter’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carter’s by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carter’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

