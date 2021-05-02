Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% to $3.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

CRI traded up $5.60 on Friday, hitting $108.79. 2,904,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,618. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.77%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

