Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.79. The company issued revenue guidance of +10% to $3.326 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $5.60 on Friday, reaching $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,904,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.77%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

