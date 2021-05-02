Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +25% to $0.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of +35% to $693.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.96 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Carter’s stock traded up $5.60 on Friday, reaching $108.79. 2,904,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.47. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $69.54 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.77%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

