Cartesi 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.35 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Cartesi has a total market cap of $216.33 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 38.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.27 or 0.00280507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01127342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.00766737 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.06 or 1.00062847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 337,457,354 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.