CarVal Investors LP Acquires Shares of 2,672,833 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CarVal Investors LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,672,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,974,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 57.6% of CarVal Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,849,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.93.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($42.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

